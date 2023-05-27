Repairs close to complete, Vancouver's Kitsilano Pool to reopen June 4

After weeks of repairs, Kitsilano's iconic saltwater pool will reopen for public swimming on June 4, according to the City of Vancouver.

Critical repairs that involved filling cracks and mechanical testing are close to complete, according to a statement from the city.

The start of repairs was delayed to late April due to cool, wet spring weather. The city says crews needed more than 10 consecutive days of warm, dry weather to complete the lengthy process.

In a news release, the city says due to expected high demand, pool users are advised to reserve their 2.5-hour sessions online three days in advance. Drop-ins are allowed but admission isn't guaranteed.

Last summer's opening was delayed to late July after the pool was significantly damaged by a king tide and storm surge during a severe winter storm.

At the time, the city's park board said water came up onto the seawall and into Kitsilano Pool. Cracks were found on the bottom of the pool tank.

