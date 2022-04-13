Kitsilano pool may not open this summer due to damage from January storm

Vancouver's Kitsilano Pool may not open this summer due to damage from a storm earlier this year, the city's park board said Tuesday.

In a video posted to the Vancouver Park Board Twitter's account, Peter Fox, the city's manager of recreation services, said significant damage was found a few weeks ago following a full inspection of the outdoor pool on the city's west side.

"This storm was unlike anything we've experienced before," Fox said.

Last night, we shared the disappointing news that Kits Pool may not reopen this summer due to significant damages it sustained during the Jan 7th storm. To fully inspect the pool, staff had to wait for the tides/groundwater to subside, which could only be done a few weeks ago.

A "king tide" along with a storm surge and strong westerly winds on Jan. 7 led to extensive damage to the seawall and Jericho Pier.

Vancouver Park Board director of recreation Steve Kellock told CBC's On The Coast that the storm saw water come up onto the seawall and into the pool. At one point, the Kitsilano Showboat community stage was surrounded by water.

A storm in January, which caused significant damage to the seawall and other parts of Vancouver, also hammered the outdoor pool in Kitsilano. Now, the pool may not be ready to open this spring. Vancouver Park Board director of recreation Steve Kellock explains.

"[It] looked like an island in the centre of the seawater there because of how high the water did come up," he said.

Staff needed to wait for tides and groundwater levels to subside before inspecting the pool.

The Showboat stage in Kitsilano is completely surrounded by water.

"Now, we're able to see the impacts of the damage of that storm dating back to January and, unfortunately, the damage is extensive," Kellock said, adding that cracks were found on the bottom of the pool tank.

Kellock said it's too soon to put a dollar figure on repairs as engineers will need around six to eight weeks to do a full assessment.

To offset the closure of the Kits pool, the park board plans to extend the hours and add lifeguards at pools at Second Beach and New Brighton Park.