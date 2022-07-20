5-year-old girl seriously injured from 2-vehicle collision in Kitsilano

A five-year-old girl is in hospital with critical injuries after she was struck by two cars that collided in the intersection of Cornwall Avenue and Arbutus Street in Vancouver's Kitsilano neighbourhood on Wednesday morning.

Vancouver police said the child was standing on the sidewalk with her father and siblings around 11 a.m., when two vehicles collided and went over the curb.

"We believe the young girl and her father and siblings were waiting to cross the road and at the same time, there were two vehicles that collided in the intersection," VPD spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison told CBC News.

Addison said the force of the collision sent the vehicles over the curb, hitting the girl. Responders took to the scene and the child was sent to hospital.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VPDNews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VPDNews</a>: Vancouver Police are investigating the cause of a Kitsilano collision that sent a five-year-old girl to hospital with critical injuries Wednesday morning.<br><br>Media Release: <a href="https://t.co/czxvuUpNw2">https://t.co/czxvuUpNw2</a> <a href="https://t.co/QrZ9rtFuXJ">pic.twitter.com/QrZ9rtFuXJ</a> —@VancouverPD

There were no other life-threatening injuries, according to police. The drivers remained on scene, and were later sent to hospital with minor injuries.

Pictures from the scene show a damaged jeep and car mounted on the curb. Addison told CBC the two vehicles were a Nissan and a Mercedes.

Police said they will do a complete investigation, including speaking to witnesses, the father and the drivers involved to reconstruct the collision.

"Although we don't yet have a full understanding of what happened, it's obviously a tragic chain of events that led to this little girl being injured," said Addison.

"Our hearts really do go out to her and her family and everybody who's affected by this."

Anyone with information is asked to contact VPD's Collision Investigation Unit at 604-717-3012.