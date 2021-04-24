Kitsilano restaurant ordered closed again for defying COVID-19 health orders
Corduroy restaurant was ordered closed and had its business licence suspended in April as well
A Kitsilano restaurant that has repeatedly defied COVID-19 restrictions has been ordered closed for a second time.
Vancouver Coastal Health issued the closure notice to Corduroy at 1943 Cornwall Ave. on Wednesday for "communicable disease contravention of a public health order."
Video posted on one of the restaurant's social media channels shows what appears to be public health inspectors delivering a closure notice to the restaurant Wednesday, mentioning non-compliance with face covering orders and other issues to the manager.
The post says Corduroy will "strategize how to best move forward without jail time, but still employ our staff, keep a roof over our heads and allow a safe space for those who believe in medical privacy, freedom and non-discrimination."
In April, Corduroy's business licence was suspended for ignoring a closure notice issued by VCH for flouting indoor dining restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.
Rolly's Restaurant in Hope, which has also made news for defying closure orders and operating without a business licence will be in court Thursday fighting an injunction being sought by Fraser Health.
Rolly's has been cited and fined $345 five times by Fraser Health for refusing to check the vaccination status of patrons.
District of Hope bylaw officers are also issuing the restaurant a $100 fine each and every day it has opened since Oct. 7 when the municipality suspended its business licence.
