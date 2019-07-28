Skip to Main Content
Kits Beach closed to swimmers due to high E. Coli levels
The closure falls on the same day as the Honda Celebration of Light festival, which draws big crowds each year to Kits Beach for the fireworks display.

It's the fifth beach to close in Metro Vancouver this summer

Kits Beach is expected to draw big crowds Saturday evening for the Honda Celebration of Light festival. (CBC)

Kitsilano Beach is closed to swimmers due to high levels of E. Coli, says Vancouver Coastal Health.

Advisories for the popular beach are issued if the levels of E. Coli bacteria exceed 400 per 100 millilitres of water.

E. coli, or Escherichia coli bacteria, normally live in the intestines of healthy people and animals, but certain strains can cause illness in people.

Its presence in water is often associated with fecal contamination, which could come from humans, animals, waste dumped from boats and leaks in the sewage system.

The most recent samples collected at two Kits Beach stations found 12,997 E. Coli per 100 millilitres of water in one area and 1,515 E. Coli per 100 millilitres of water at another.

It's the fifth beach to close in Metro Vancouver this summer due to high bacterial levels. 

Trout Lake in East Vancouver has been closed to swimmers since July 17. A similar ban at Sunset Beach in the West End was lifted earlier this week.

The closures have spurred calls for the city to prioritize separating its combined sewer systems.

