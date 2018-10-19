Kitimat garbage problem leads to destruction of 6th bear

The District of Kitimat has issued a terse public advisory after another bear had to be killed by conservation officers as a direct result of improperly stored garbage.

The district says it is the sixth bear destroyed this fall.

"Kitimat has the unattractive title of being one of B.C.'s top communities for bear destruction," reads the advisory.

Kitimat business and communications manager Josh Marsh said bears are becoming accustomed to eating improperly-stored household garbage around town.

"Bears are looking for food right now for hibernation," he said. "It's not the bears' fault, they're just trying to survive."

Marsh says the issue is more problematic than past years because drought in the region has lowered river levels, which may be reducing the number of salmon bears feed on.

"We are seeing more bears in town for sure," Marsh said.

According to the advisory, district staff and conservation officers will be starting garbage patrols and have the option of issuing fines of ranging from $575 to $200,000.

