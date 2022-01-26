Northern B.C. municipality considers parental leave for councillors to increase gender parity

As the only female councillor of Kitimat in northwestern B.C., Lani Gibson says she hopes the council could be more diverse in the future.

So early this month, she presented a motion that councillors should be given the option to take parental leave — which, if passed into law, could encourage more young people of all genders with children to run for public office.

The motion, which has been passed by the Kitimat council, references a policy in the District of North Saanich giving councillors up to 61 weeks of unpaid parental leave. The policy was approved by the North Saanich council in November.

The B.C. Community Charter , a provincial law that regulates municipal governance, currently has no provision that allows a municipal councillor to take maternity or parental leave without risking disqualification.

Under the charter, councillors will be kicked out of the chamber if they don't attend council meetings for 60 consecutive days or four consecutive regular council meetings — except when the absence is due to illness or injury, or is approved by council.

Gibson says a parental leave policy for councillors would mean they won't need to get their colleagues' permission to take leave to care for their children.

She also says the policy would help improve gender parity in the council.

"The other six councillors are all males above the age of 50," Gibson said on CBC's Daybreak North.

"This is not disparaging anybody who is in office right now, but the reality is that the lived experience that we bring to a table … is really important — nothing really replaces the understanding that you have, say, as a woman who's had to juggle elder care and child care at the same time."

Kitimat Coun. Lani Gibson says a parental leave policy for councillors would encourage people of diverse backgrounds to run for public office. (District of Kitimat)

She adds that the parental leave policy would also encourage younger generations to consider a political career, especially when many young people and their partners may have unexpected pregnancy.

"By bringing in more youth and other underrepresented groups into that decision making space, I think will lead to much better decisions and outcomes for all of our communities," she said.

Coun. Susan Brice of the District of Saanich, which approved a parental leave policy last February allowing councillors to take leave for up to 78 weeks, says none of her colleagues have taken advantage of the policy yet, but she can imagine it will help remove the barriers for people from diverse backgrounds who want to become politicians.

"In reflection, I have thought maybe there are people who never did run for council because they had in their life they were planning to have a family and didn't know whether or not this period of time of early parenthood and adjustment would be able to fit into the duties of a councillor," Brice said.

"On a go-forward basis, this [parenthood] should not be an impediment to anyone from considering whether or not they wish to serve," she continued.

"Society is moving along to say that families should have a balance of workplace and private life, maybe community service including elected office."

Saanich Coun. Susan Brice says she imagines a lot of people might not have run for municipal council in the past due to concerns they might lose their job if they took leave to care for their children. (District of Saanich)

Gibson says the city staff is looking at options for adopting a parental leave policy, and she hopes this policy will be approved by council before the upcoming municipal elections in October.