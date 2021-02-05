B.C. village cut off to vehicles after snowplow badly damages bridge

The Kispiox Bridge near Hazelton B.C., is closed after being badly damaged by a snowplow Thursday morning.

Photos posted on Facebook show broken timbers along one side of the wood structure.

The bridge is the only way in and out of Kispiox Village by road. Helicopters have been put on standby for people stranded in the community in the event of an emergency.

In a release, Dawson Road Maintenance said one of its snowplows "clipped several of the wood bridge's vertical support structures with a wing blade, causing structural damage."

According to an earlier Facebook post by Kispiox Band manager Blanka Jecminkova, the bridge has been shifting and cracking.

Another view of the damage to the Kispiox Bridge. (submitted by Edna Boyd)

Dawson Road Maintenance said crews using heavy equipment were working to clear and open Mitten Forest Service Road as a detour which could take days. It said the bridge was open to foot traffic.

The Ministry of Transportation said there are currently no detours available and no estimated time for the bridge's reopening.

Kispiox Village is a primarily First Nations community in northwest British Columbia with a population of about 750.