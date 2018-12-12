Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Kiran Dhesi homicide

A man has been charged with second-degree murder in the homicide of 19-year-old Bhavkiran (Kiran) Dhesi over a year-and-a-half ago, CBC has learned.

Harjot Singh Deo, 21, made a court appearance this past Saturday and is being detained until his next scheduled appearance in B.C. Provincial Court in Surrey on May 27.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is expected to confirm the charge and provide more information at an 11 a.m. PT news conference.

Dhesi's body was discovered inside a burned out SUV in the 18700 block of 24 Avenue in Surrey, B.C., on Aug. 2, 2017. Police say they found injuries on Dhesi's body that were consistent with a homicide.

Deo's previous brushes with law enforcement seem to be limited to a handful of traffic violations, according to online records.

IHIT said earlier that Dhesi wasn't known to police and her death was likely targeted, but wasn't believed to be gang-related.

Dhesi, a student at Kwantlen Polytechnic University in Surrey, had received a kidney transplant six months before her death.

In December of last year, police located an Audi Q7 they believe was connected to the crime. They were also searching for a dark grey Dodge Ram.