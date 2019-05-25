Another person facing accessory charge in death of Kiran Dhesi

Another person has been charged in relation to the death of a 19-year-old woman in Surrey, B.C., nearly two years ago.

Inderdeep Kaur Deo appeared in court Saturday morning and was charged with accessory after the fact to murder in relation to the death of Bhavkiran (Kiran) Dhesi.

Dhesi was found dead in a burned-out SUV along 24 Avenue on Aug. 2, 2017. Investigators said she'd sustained injuries consistent with homicide.

Bhavkiran "Kiran" Dhesi, 19, was found dead inside a burned-out SUV in Surrey, B.C. on Aug. 2, 2017. Homicide investigators believe her death was targeted. (IHIT)

Early last week, Manjit Kaur Deo, 53, the mother of Dhesi's boyfriend at the time of her death, was also charged in connection to the death.

Harjot Singh Deo, 21, was charged on May 10 with second-degree murder in relation to Dhesi's death.

It's not yet clear if or how Inderdeep Deo is related to Harjot and Manjit Deo.

Arrested at YVR

Harjot Deo was taken into custody after arriving at Vancouver International Airport from an undisclosed location in Canada, investigators said in a statement on May 13.

Investigators with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team have previously said that Harjot Deo was known to police.

According to online records, the only charges he has faced previously seem limited to a handful of traffic violations.

Homicide investigators said earlier that they believe Dhesi's death was targeted, but not gang related. (IHIT)

IHIT has said Dhesi wasn't known to police and that her death was likely targeted, but wasn't believed to be gang-related.

Dhesi, a student at Kwantlen Polytechnic University in Surrey, had received a kidney transplant six months before she was killed.

Last December, police found an Audi Q7 they believed to be connected to the crime. Officers were also searching for a dark grey Dodge Ram.

Harjot Deo is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Surrey on May 27. Manjit Deo had a court appearance scheduled at the same courthouse on Thursday morning.