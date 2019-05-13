Alleged accomplice charged in connection with 19-year-old student's killing

An alleged accomplice has been charged in connection with the death of a 19-year-old student in Surrey, B.C., nearly two years ago, court records show.

Manjit Kaur Deo is facing one count of accessory after the fact of murder in the death of Bhavkiran (Kiran) Dhesi. Court records say the charge was sworn against Manjit Deo this month.

Dhesi's body was found inside a burned-out SUV along 24 Avenue in Surrey on Aug. 2, 2017. Investigators said she'd sustained injuries consistent with a homicide.

Last week, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) announced Harjot Singh Deo had been charged with second-degree murder in connection with Dhesi's death. Harjot Deo, 21, had been in a romantic relationship with Dhesi.

Investigators could not be immediately reached for clarification Tuesday morning on the relationship, if any, between Harjot Deo and Manjit Deo.

IHIT is expected to provide reporters with an update on the investigation at 10 a.m. PT.

Arrested at YVR

Harjot Deo was taken into custody after arriving at Vancouver International Airport from an undisclosed location in Canada, investigators said in a statement on May 13.

IHIT Supt. Donna Richardson said police could not disclose what evidence led to Deo's arrest but that the investigation was still active.

IHIT Supt. Donna Richardson announces the arrest of Harjot Singh Deo in the murder of Kiran Dhesi on May 13. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

"[Harjot Deo] became known to investigators fairly early in our investigation," she said.

"We're not finished yet. We believe there are still individuals in the community that have intimate knowledge of what happened to Bhavkiran."

Richardson said Harjot Deo was known to police. According to online records, the only charges he has faced previously seem limited to a handful of traffic violations.

IHIT has said Dhesi wasn't known to police and that her death was likely targeted, but wasn't believed to be gang related.

A student at Kwantlen Polytechnic University in Surrey, Dhesi had received a kidney transplant six months before she was killed.

Homicide investigators said earlier that they believe Dhesi's death was targeted, but not gang related. (IHIT)

Last December, police found an Audi Q7 they believed to be connected to the crime. Officers were also searching for a dark grey Dodge Ram.

Harjot Deo is scheduled to appear in court on May 27 in B.C. Provincial Court in Surrey. Manjit Deo has a court appearance scheduled at the same courthouse on Thursday morning.