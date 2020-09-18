Health authority warns of COVID-19 exposure at Kitsilano pub
Guests at The King's Head Public House between Sept. 4-7 may have been exposed
Vancouver Coastal Health is warning of a COVID-19 exposure at a pub in the Kitsilano neighbourhood.
The health authority says anyone who attended The King's Head Public House between Sept. 4 and Sept. 7 during operating hours may have been exposed.
The exposures are believed to be low risk, but VCH is asking guests who visited on those dates to self-monitor for symptoms.
The incident is the latest in a series of COVID-19 exposure events at bars and clubs across Vancouver.
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry ordered nightclubs closed on Sept. 8, citing the risk of coronavirus transmission.
She also ordered liquor sales at restaurants and bars to end at 10 p.m., and such businesses to close at 11 p.m., unless they are serving food.
VCH has a full list of public exposures posted online.
