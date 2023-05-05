How B.C. is marking the coronation of King Charles III

King Charles III's coronation will take place on Saturday at Westminster Abbey in London.

In British Columbia, Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin — the Crown's representative in the province — raised a coronation banner at Government House in Victoria on Friday to mark the start of celebrations.

On Saturday, Government House, the official office and residence of B.C.'s lieutenant governor, will host coronation-themed guided tours where people can learn more about the history of the residence and the coronation. The house will also be illuminated in the colours of the coronation over the weekend.

The lieutenant governor's patronages will be invited to a reception inspired by "Coronation Big Lunch" events to be held throughout the Commonwealth.

Lieutenant Governor Janet Austin serves as the Crown's representative in B.C.

A new path through the woodlands trail behind Government House is also being developed over the spring in honour of the coronation.

Later in the summer, a garden festival will take place at the house to celebrate the coronation, with a focus on the power of volunteerism.

It's unclear how many British Columbians are interested in the coronation.

In Surrey, a high tea-themed event for the live viewing of the coronation was cancelled due to low ticket sales.

In New Westminster, which until recently was known as the Royal City, people told CBC News they were either unaware that the coronation was taking place or didn't care. Some expressed loyalty to Queen Elizabeth II while others dismissed the need for a Royal Family altogether.

The Early Edition 3:13 'Too boring for me': People in B.C.'s 'Royal City' unlikely to watch King Charles' coronation People in B.C.’s 'Royal City' New Westminster talk about whether they will be watching King Charles’ coronation Saturday morning. They also mention how they feel about the royal family.

A Leger poll released in March found Canadians are split on cutting ties with the Crown, while the Angus Reid Institute found 60 per cent of respondents oppose recognizing Charles as King. Just 28 per cent said they have a favourable view of Charles, while 48 per cent did not.

But some people are still enthusiastic. Elinor Warkentin of Vancouver is in London for the coronation and said she has met lots of other Canadians in the city excited about the event.

"It's like a party here," Warkentin said. "Lots of pomp and circumstance."

CBC's coverage of the coronation of King Charles will be available May 6 starting at 1 a.m. PT on CBC TV, CBC News Network, streaming on cbcnews.ca, CBC Gem and CBC News Explore. Coverage on CBC Radio and CBC Listen begins at 2:30 PT.