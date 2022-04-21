Kimberley voted B.C.'s best small town by CBC readers

A sign heading into town says, "80 ski runs, 63 golf holes, 42 restaurants, 1 traffic light."

And now, Kimberley can add another thing to the list: the best small town in British Columbia.

After a seven-week competition between 128 B.C. communities of 500 and 12,000 people, Kimberley emerged victorious in the Search for B.C.'s Best Small Town, defeating the Vancouver Island town of Ucluelet 57 to 43 per cent in the championship match.

"It feels great," said Kimberley Mayor Don McCormick.

"There are a lot of really great communities in B.C. and I'm just very, very proud that we prevailed."

In the early rounds, the mountain community north of Cranbrook narrowly defeated a number of Kootenay communities that may be more well-known to tourists — including Rossland, Fernie and Nelson.

But it then had bigger wins as it went on, aided by plenty of votes from their neighbours, while Ucluelet failed to garner as much support on Vancouver Island in the finals.

"We're a pretty tight group in East Kootenay and although we're competitive in our own right, by the time it got to the place where Kimberly was advancing, everybody got behind us and it was absolutely awesome," said McCormick.

Kimberley's location off the main highway, without a busy road, has meant they have had to work harder to attract tourists. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC News)

From mining to tourism

In some ways, Kimberley is unique for a successful small town in British Columbia: it's not on a main highway or next to the ocean. There are no big international marketing campaigns going for it, and it's more than a three-hour drive to any community with at least 50,000 people.

But it has a similar origin story to many communities in British Columbia: it was settled around natural resources and railways.

When deposits of zinc were found in mountains between the Rockies and Purcell ranges, the area was named Kimberley, after a huge diamond mine in South Africa, and people hoped this new mine would one day be as successful.

A subsidiary of CP Rail (Cominco) eventually bought it, and it soon became one of North America's biggest mines, with Kimberley in many ways resembling a company town for several decades.

But as it became clear the mine would eventually shut down — which it did in 2001 — Kimberley transitioned and adapted with a more tourism and recreational mindset.

It's created a town where different generations have different attachments to Kimberley — all of whom have embraced what it is today.

"I hear a lot of people saying, 'god, we'd love to live here.' Well, why wouldn't you?" said Bill Roberts, who worked in the mine for more than 35 years, and in his retirement tells stories of the past in the Kimberley Underground Mining Railway.

"It's five minutes to work. Five minutes to the ski hill. Five minutes to the golf course. What else do you want in life?"

It's why Kimberley has grown faster than the vast majority of communities in the province in the last decade.

And it's why they're now B.C.'s Best Small Town.

Among Kimberley's recreation attractions is the 840-hectare Kimberley Nature Park, which sits on top of the former mine and is the largest municipal park in the province. (Justin McElroy/CBC News)

B.C.'s Best Small Town Final Standings

1st: Kimberley

2nd: Ucluelet

3rd: Lillooet

4th: Smithers

5th: Salt Spring Island

6th: Osoyoos

7th: Hornby Island

8th: Bella Coola