Man arrested after death of woman found unresponsive beside B.C. highway

RCMP have launched a homicide investigation after a woman was found unresponsive by a highway near Kimberley, B.C., and later died.

Police and paramedics found the woman after they were called to an unspecified location on Highway 95A, known as the Kimberley Highway, just east of the Kootenay city on Sunday.

She was declared dead after an "extensive intervention" by paramedics and police officers, according to an RCMP release.

A statement said a 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the woman's death.

The RCMP's Southeast District Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation, with help from local police in nearby Cranbrook. Police dogs and drones are also being used in the investigation.

RCMP said Tuesday no further information was available.

Highway 95A branches off Highway 95 just north of Cranbrook and runs through Kimberley, which has a population of around 7,400 people.