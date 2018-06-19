Orcas make 2nd rare appearance in Victoria's Inner Harbour
'It could have been out of plain curiosity that’s driven them in there,' marine biologist says
For the second time in 10 days, transient killer whales have been spotted in Victoria's Inner Harbour.
For marine biologist Anna Hall, the appearances are rare, exciting occurrences — but the "why" behind the sightings is a bit of a mystery.
"It's tremendously uncommon," Hall told All Points West host Jason D'Souza about the appearances, the most recent of which happened Sunday.
Sorry for not answering the phones - we were busy watching the Orcas in the inner harbour from our patio! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yyj?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yyj</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CitifiedYYJ?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CitifiedYYJ</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/VibrantVictoria?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@VibrantVictoria</a> <a href="https://t.co/0oStjHD3B1">pic.twitter.com/0oStjHD3B1</a>—@RJC_Victoria
Hall said transient orcas hunt marine mammals like harbour seals and porpoises, both of which can be found in Victoria's Inner Harbour — but that doesn't mean they're coming for food.
"These are very complex creatures and there could be other things that have drawn them into the region ... It could have been out of plain curiosity that's driven them in there," Hall said.
She said the harbour is much like the inlets and fjords favoured by the whales — except the harbour is full of people.
Listen to the full story:
With files from CBC Radio One's All Points West
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.