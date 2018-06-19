Skip to Main Content
Orcas make 2nd rare appearance in Victoria's Inner Harbour

Orcas make 2nd rare appearance in Victoria's Inner Harbour

For the second time in 10 days, killer whales have made an appearance in Victoria's Inner Harbour — which is mysterious, says a marine biologist.

'It could have been out of plain curiosity that’s driven them in there,' marine biologist says

CBC News ·
A pod of orcas made a brief visit to Victoria Harbour on Sunday, marking the second visit by a group of killer whales in 10 days. (Submitted by Jackie Cowan/Canadian Press)

For the second time in 10 days, transient killer whales have been spotted in Victoria's Inner Harbour.

For marine biologist Anna Hall, the appearances are rare, exciting occurrences — but the "why" behind the sightings is a bit of a mystery.

"It's tremendously uncommon," Hall told All Points West host Jason D'Souza about the appearances, the most recent of which happened Sunday.

Hall said transient orcas hunt marine mammals like harbour seals and porpoises, both of which can be found in Victoria's Inner Harbour — but that doesn't mean they're coming for food.

"These are very complex creatures and there could be other things that have drawn them into the region ... It could have been out of plain curiosity that's driven them in there," Hall said.

She said the harbour is much like the inlets and fjords favoured by the whales — except the harbour is full of people.

On June 7, at least four of the whales, identified as pod T49A, circled the harbour before moving back out into the Strait of Juan de Fuca. (Submitted by Jackie Cowan/Canadian Press)

Listen to the full story:

It's the second time in 10 days the whales have made an appearance in Victoria's Inner Harbour and a marine biologist says the reasons why are a bit mysterious. 8:07

With files from CBC Radio One's All Points West

Read more from CBC British Columbia

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us