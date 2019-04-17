Killer whales spotted in Vancouver harbour
A pod of killer whales was spotted swimming in the Vancouver harbour Tuesday afternoon.
3 orcas were seen swimming near the Ironworkers bridge
A pod of killer whales was spotted swimming in the waters of the Vancouver harbour Tuesday afternoon.
The Vancouver Police Department posted photos to social media of at least three orcas under the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge, deep in the inner harbour.
A pod of killer whales were in the inner harbour today!! So cool to experience this while at work in the Marine Unit <a href="https://twitter.com/VancouverPD?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@VancouverPD</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JobLikeNoOther?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JobLikeNoOther</a> <a href="https://t.co/mINPKngE5F">pic.twitter.com/mINPKngE5F</a>—@VPDMarineUnit
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.