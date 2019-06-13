Killer whale sightings in Vancouver's False Creek thrill onlookers

If you were near False Creek this afternoon you may have been treated to an uncommon sight — killer whales making a rare appearance in Vancouver's waterways.

The whales, identified by the Vancouver Aquarium as transient or Bigg's killer whales, could be spotted near the Cambie Street Bridge and Stamp's Landing.

