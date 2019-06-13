Skip to Main Content
Killer whale sightings in Vancouver's False Creek thrill onlookers
If you were near False Creek this afternoon you may have been treated to a rare sight — killer whales making a rare appearance in Vancouver's waterways.

Transient orcas were spotted in Vancouver's waters on Wednesday afternoon

The whales, identified by the Vancouver Aquarium as transient or Bigg's killer whales, could be spotted near the Cambie Street Bridge and Stamp's Landing.

