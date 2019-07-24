Test your knowledge by taking our killer whales quiz

Killer whales were once considered dangerous animals that needed to be shot and harpooned by whalers and fisherman. Today, these apex predators delight boatloads of whale watchers who want to capture them on camera and have become a symbol of our changing relationship with the environment.

But is our new love for them too little, too late? A new CBC podcast, Killers: J pod on the brink , hosted by Gloria Macarenko, examines the range of threats facing these orcas whose home is B.C.

So take our quiz, and test your knowledge about killer whales in B.C.

Need to read up first? Here's all of our digital content.