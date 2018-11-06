Killer of homeless man in wheelchair gets life with no parole for 12 years

The man who used a rock to kill a homeless Vancouver man in a wheelchair nearly a decade ago has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 12 years.

Aaron Power murdered Michael Nestoruk, 41, by hitting him the head with a rock outside an East Vancouver elementary school on April 9, 2009.

Power was convicted of second-degree murder on Aug. 3, a crime with a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

His parole was decided during a sentencing hearing in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver on Tuesday.

During previous hearings, Crown counsel argued Power should spend at least 12 years behind bars before being eligible for parole.

'Disturbing ... heinous crime'

Court heard Power killed Nestoruk outside Sir Guy Carleton Elementary.

Power then dragged the body behind some bushes and went home to sleep. His victim's body was discovered the next morning by parents dropping their children off for class.

Police described the murder as a "truly disturbing and heinous crime." Nestoruk had one leg and was often seen begging for change in the area around the school.

With files from Joel Ballard