Swimmer dies after being rescued from Vancouver pool

A swimmer has died after being rescued from an indoor pool in Vancouver on Sunday.

Lifeguards pulled the swimmer from Killarney Leisure Pool near Rupert Street and East 49th Avenue around 7:30 p.m. PT, according to the Vancouver Parks Board.

A spokesperson with the board, which oversees the centre, said the person later died in hospital.

"Our deepest thoughts and condolences are with the family of the victim," read an emailed statement.

The spokesperson said the board could not provide further details about what happened.

The Killarney Leisure Pool has 15-metre and 25-metre lap pools as well as other, smaller pools and a diving platform.