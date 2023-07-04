Kids drag camp supporters rally outside Vancouver theatre after reports of threats against staff

Supporters of a drag camp for kids gathered outside a theatre in Vancouver's Granville Island Tuesday after event organizers said they were targeted by threats.

Carousel Theatre For Kids is hosting a summer camp that lets children use "drag as a tool for artistic creation," according to a statement from IATSE Local 118 (International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees of the United States and Canada).

According to the union, the theatre staff and members have been "bombarded with hateful messages" and have faced "threats of physical violence."

It called on members to gather outside the theatre on Tuesday, the first day of the four-day camp, to present a "united front against those who would do harm to anyone in our theatre community."

Carousel Theatre board president Jocelyn Macdougall said they have had to spend thousands of dollars on security, cybersecurity and crisis communications. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

According to the theatre, the camp is open to kids in two age groups — seven to 11 and 12 to 17 — with an interest in expressing themselves through clothing, makeup and performance.

IATSE said a group called Action4Canada had come to the theatre presenting "bogus legal documents" and a petition with thousands of signatures.

In an email to CBC News, Action4Canada shared a notice of liability that the group said is "not a legal document at this point," but aims to inform theatre management of potential liability.

"In this case it is both unlawful to sexually exploit children and is causing them harm," said the email.

Legal experts have questioned the value of notices of liability, with one University of British Columbia law professor telling CBC News in 2021 that such documents appear to be nothing more than assertions of what someone believes the law to be.

Action4Canada confirmed it delivered a petition to the theatre on behalf of the person who started it.

The group said it has no knowledge of threats against the theatre and does not condone threats or acts of violence.

Vancouver police said they are aware of the protests and officers are monitoring the situation "should anything criminal arise."

Carousel board president Jocelyn Macdougall said the theatre has had to spend an additional $30,000 to $40,000 to cover costs associated with security, cybersecurity and crisis communications.

"We are a very small theatre company," Macdougall said. "We're very good at putting on excellent programming for kids. We are not skilled at dealing with hate."

Davey Calderon, a drag artist of eight years, attended Tuesday's event to voice support for theatre staff who are offering drag as a tool for creativity.

"For us it's about, we are here and we want to just live our lives," Calderon said. "To have that opposition, to have that bigotry against us and the community, is not a healthy thing for a society."