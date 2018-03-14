Educate kids when it comes to anxiety, don't coddle them, says school counsellor

A B.C. school counsellor is advising parents to accept anxiety and educate their kids about it, rather than coddle them.

Marilyn Green and her colleagues with the Central Okanagan School District's social emotional learning team visited middle and secondary schools throughout the region last fall, talking to students about the issues they face on a regular basis.

Coping with anxiety came up at every school they visited.

"Our students have never been under more and varied pressures than they are today," she told Daybreak South host Chris Walker.

One of the biggest challenges both parents and educators face, according to Green, is that they want to take away stress, rather than teach kids to cope with it.

"We love kids and when we see them in distress we want to try and mitigate that distress and help them to feel more comfortable," she said.

"Over time they're able to do less and less instead of more and more, which is what we want them doing."

The first step to changing the way adults approach stress in children is through education.

"Kids need to understand what's going on in their brains and their bodies," she said. "Anything that you understand, you feel like you can cope with."

"They need to accept that uncomfortable feelings are a part of life and that that's not unnatural."

Green acknowledged that putting that into practice isn't always practical; sometimes adults will still need to accommodate. She said the best time to educate is when the child isn't in an anxiety-producing situation, which takes away the emotional reaction.

Once the child understands what anxiety is and how it impacts them physically and emotionally, they need to start building coping strategies.

"They need to really start to approach it with action," she said. "So rather than thinking, 'Maybe I'll do it some time,' they need to act even if it's something small."