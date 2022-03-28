Man arrested, charged with attempted kidnapping in Nanaimo: RCMP

Police on Vancouver Island say a man has been arrested and charged after allegedly assaulting and attempting to abduct a woman on Thursday.

A statement from Nanaimo RCMP on Sunday says the accused remained in custody after being arrested within 24 hours of the alleged incident.

The Mounties say the investigation moved quickly primarily because of the detailed description of the suspect's vehicle provided by the woman, who is in her early 20s.

They say the woman told investigators she had just been dropped off by a transit bus when a strange man approached her, asking for directions.

She reported that the man struck her in the head with a blunt object and attempted to force her into his vehicle, but she fought back and ran to the closest home.

RCMP say they're continuing to investigate as the woman recalled seeing a different vehicle, a black SUV with three men inside, drive past her slowly just before the incident.