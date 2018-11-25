Quick-thinking 6-year-old helps save mom from frigid ocean waters

Jax Burnside was crabbing with his mom off the end of a dock in Colwood B.C. near Victoria last weekend when tragedy nearly struck, and his six-year-old hero instincts kicked in.

The sun was just going down and it was their last catch of the day when Jax's mom, Shannon Burnside, lost her footing on the dock and fell backwards into the frigid water.

"Without Jax it would have gone horribly, horribly wrong," said Burnside.

She swam to the edge of the dock and tried to pull herself up. She was wearing a life jacket but a crab trap line had wound around her leg, preventing her from getting out of the water.

As she tried unsuccessfully to pull herself onto the dock, Jax's instincts kicked in and he grabbed his dad's phone.

'Siri, call Daddy'

"He told Siri to call 911, and it did nothing, and then he said 'Siri, call Daddy,' she said.

When Jax realized he wasn't getting anywhere with the phone he ran up the dock yelling for help.

"You could see his little legs running," said marina employee Grant Sawyer.

Shannon Burnside describes how her son Jax raced down the dock to get help. "He fell, he got back up, and he fell and got back up, he kept running." (Luisa Alvarez/CHEK News)

"I saw a little boy come running up the dock and could hear him screaming for help," he said.

Sawyer quickly gathered life jackets and he and a few others ran toward where they could hear the woman's screams.

"By the time he [Sawyer] got to me I had nothing left," said Burnside.

Burnside had lost the strength to hold on and was floating underneath the dock — out of sight.

She started pounding on the wood underneath so they could locate her.

Sawyer and another man pulled Burnside up onto the dock, checked her vital signs and got her and Jax on a boat back to the marina office where she warmed up with dry clothes, warm blankets and a hot cocoa.

Burnside suffered cuts, bruises and a dislocated shoulder. She says she would have given up in the water had it not been for her son.

"There's just no way you can get out of the water. You lose your motivation," she said.

Mom and son are already trying to put the incident behind them — they've since travelled back down to the same docks for more crabbing and fishing.