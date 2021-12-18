Kelowna man pleads guilty to wilfully promoting hatred against ethnic Congolese group

A Kelowna man has pled guilty to wilfully promoting hate after being charged by the RCMP's war crimes section earlier this year.

Kibwe Ngoie-Ntombe, 52, was accused of attacking people he identified as Kasaian , from the Congolese region of Katanga, in a series of online videos on Facebook and YouTube.

Ngoie-Ntombe was granted asylum in Australia before he arrived in Canada 15 years ago, but he is originally from the Democratic Republic of Congo. His charge for wilful promotion of hate is very rare in Canada, and required a sign-off from B.C. Attorney General David Eby.

The case was the centre of an investigation involving the FBI, the U.S. Department of Justice, and the Australian Federal Police, among numerous other investigative bodies.

On Thursday, Ngoie-Ntombe pled guilty to the charge of wilfully promoting hatred, along with a charge of uttering threats.

"I am very proud of the women and men who worked together on this investigation," said Insp. François Courtemanche, from the RCMP's war crimes section, in a statement. "These highly skilled police officers and civilian employees had to review very graphic material in the pursuit of justice."

Courtemanche says the investigation into Ngoie-Ntombe began in June 2020 after a complaint relating to his videos surfaced.

Part of the war crimes section's remit is "defending Canada from being a safe haven for … those who promote hatred around the world."

Subsequently, the RCMP launched a criminal investigation into Ngoie-Ntombe, who pleaded guilty in the Kelowna Law Courts on Dec. 16.

His sentencing hearing is set for Jan. 17, 2022.

Many of Kibwe Ngoie-Ntombe's videos remain online. The RCMP said he targeted an ethnic group in the present-day Democratic Republic of Congo. (YouTube)

Videos remain online

The people Ngoie-Ntombe pleaded guilty of targeting are more accurately known as the Luba, according to Simon Fraser University assistant professor Jason Stearns, and many migrated to the Katanga region of Congo.

Tensions between the Luba and other communities boiled over in the years following the Democratic Republic of Congo's independence in 1960, coming to a head in the 1990s with conflicts that resulted in serious human rights abuses.

UN peacekeeping forces are pictured in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Ethnic tensions in the region have led to human rights abuses in the past. ((Jerome Delay/Associated Press))

Stearns says the types of videos Ngoie-Ntombe was accused of making circulate in the area from time to time, particularly during elections, when candidates stir up ethnic tensions to gain votes.

In the videos, many of which still remain online, Ngoie-Ntombe is seen using degrading terms to refer to "Kasaians" and also calls for them to "go back home".

"I am hopeful that this early resolution [of the case] will provide some closure and peace to the victims," Courtemanche said.