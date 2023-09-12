Former B.C. high school teacher charged with sexual offences involving students

A former Creston, B.C., high school teacher has been charged with five criminal offences, which are alleged to have taken place while he was a teacher last year.

Kianuko Wayne Louie, a teacher at Kootenay River Secondary School from late 2022 to June 2023, is charged with sexual exploitation, sexual assault, criminal harassment, extortion, telecommunications to lure a child under 18, and possessing child pornography, according to a statement from the RCMP Southeast District in Kelowna.

The alleged offences involved two students, according to the RCMP, which is looking for information from anybody who may have further information.

"Some communications occurred over the internet, and possibly social media," said Staff Sgt. Brandon Buliziuk, the commander of the RCMP's Creston detachment.

"We're urging anyone with information, or those who may have been directly affected, to come forward," said Buliziuk in a written statement.

Trish Smillie, superintendent of School District 8 Kootenay Lake, said she couldn't provide any information about the case but reports of things like this are taken seriously.

"We recognize the impact any report of wrongdoing and the effect that this may have on students and their families and the distress it can cause," said Smillie. "Students may seek support through a trusted adult at the school and make reports to their school principal."

She wouldn't comment on the status of Louie's employment, but an RCMP spokesperson said it ended as soon as officials at the school district learned of the allegation

According to the RCMP, Louie was released from custody with bail conditions, which include having no contact with the two alleged victims, as well as not going to any public park, school grounds, or anywhere people under 18 are reasonably expected to be.

Louie's next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 28.