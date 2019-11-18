West Vancouver brothers hold forum to dispel myths about Islam

After enduring discriminatory comments about their religion in school, two West Vancouver brothers have done something to dispel what they call perceived stereotypes about Islam.

Kian Lalji, 17, a grade 12 student at Sentinel Secondary School, and his brother, Razaan, who is in grade 10, held an event on Sunday called "Understanding Islam in a world of Fake News and Stereotypes."

Kian said the genesis came from when he was in Grade 8 and another student asked him if he was a terrorist.

"At first I laughed it off ... but I realized later on that it wasn't actually a joke," he said. "People shouldn't be stereotyped especially at a young age."

That incident, along with the brothers' ongoing perception that too often Islam is negatively portrayed, prompted them to begin organizing the event. They wanted an environment where people from different backgrounds could talk with one another and ask questions.

"It's really unfortunate that the mentality that's out there ... if your skin is brown then you're more likely to be a terrorist," said Razaan Lalji. "This is a terrible thing and anything that we can do help lift this image ... is a good thing."

They recruited Ali Asani, a professor of Indo-Muslim and Islamic religion and cultures at Havard Univeristy to speak at the event. His research focuses on Shia and Sufi devotional traditions in South Asia.

Asani, who has known Kian Lalji since he was a child because he was born in Boston, spoke at the event about the importance of accepting and trying to understand others, even if they are different.

"Because if you stigmatize one particular group on the basis of religion or race or ethnicity and so on, you're actually damaging the fabric of democracy," he said.

He says events like the one organized by the Lalji brothers help people be more mindful about peoples' differences, which he describes as a fundamental characteristic of being human.

Similar values

Kian Lalji also used the event to talk about similarities between different faith groups and societies.

"Islam holds similar values to Canadian values like generosity or understanding one another," he said.

"Understanding Islam in a world of Fake News and Stereotypes," was attended by about 150 people at the West Vancouver Community Centre on Sunday Nov. 17, 2019. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

Razaan said he was encouraged by the event, which was attended by about 150 people.

"I believe that through this event that we can take one step closer to having a true understanding and a full tolerance of every other faith and every other faith having a full tolerance and understanding of us."

B.C. Senator Mobina Jaffer, North Vancouver MP Jonathan Wilkinson, and West Vancouver school trustee Nicole Brown also spoke at the event.

The brothers hope that elements from it could eventually be included in school curriculums.