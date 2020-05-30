Drug fugitive wanted on decade-old charges arrested at Vancouver Airport

Drug fugitive Khamla Wong was arrested arriving at Vancouver International Airport Wednesday, according to the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia.

Wong was wanted for his connection to the cross-border cocaine and ecstasy trade going back to 2008.

Charges of conspiracy to traffic cocaine, conspiracy to import cocaine and possession of a loaded prohibited firearm were laid against him in 2012.

CFSEU-BC said the investigation spanned from B.C. to California, Mexico and Peru, and resulted in the seizure of tens of millions of dollars worth of illegal drugs, including:

Aug. 21, 2008 — 23 kilograms (117,000 pills) of ecstasy seized in Princeton, B.C.

Dec. 20, 2008 — 121 kilograms of cocaine seized at the Pacific Border Crossing.

Dec. 24, 2008 — 97 kilograms of cocaine seized at the Pacific Border Crossing. The drugs were hidden inside a commercial transport truck carrying bananas.

May, 2009 — 10 kilograms of cocaine seized in Burnaby.

In June 2009, seven search warrants were executed at residences in Chilliwack, Burnaby, Surrey, Langley, Abbotsford, and Lake Country in the Okanagan.

A number of firearms were seized including a restricted .44-calibre Magnum pistol, along with a prohibited .357-calibre Magnum revolver, .38-calibre semi-automatic pistol and .40-calibre semi-automatic pistol.

"Time and time again we have sought out individuals living abroad to hold them accountable and face justice in Canada. Those who remain on the run from CFSEU-BC should know that we will not stop until we find you," said Supt. Duncan Pound, CFSEU-BC acting chief officer in a statement.

Wong remains in custody.