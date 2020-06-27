Body of B.C. pilot who died in military helicopter crash returns to Victoria

The body of a Vancouver Island pilot who died in a helicopter crash off the coast of Greece is being returned to Victoria this Saturday.

Capt. Kevin Hagen was among five crew members missing after a CH-148 Cyclone helicopter crashed in the Ionian Sea while taking part in NATO exercises in late April.

The Department of National Defence said his family will be joined by military and civilian dignitaries in a police-escorted motorcade from the Victoria International Airport to the McCall Gardens Funeral Home in Victoria beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT.

The procession will proceed along the following route:

Depart 443 (Maritime Helicopter) Squadron, 9755 Willingdon Rd, to W Saanich Rd.

Turn right onto W Saanich Rd/BC-17A N to Mills Rd.

Turn right onto Mills Rd to MacDonald Park Rd.

Turn right onto McDonald Park Rd which will turn into Beacon Ave W.

Turn right onto BC-17 (signs for Victoria) at the intersection of Beacon Ave and BC-17 S.

Drive straight through the intersection of Pat Bay Hwy (BC-17 S) & Mt Newton Cross Rd.

Drive straight through the intersection of Pat Bay Hwy (BC-17 S) & Island View Rd.

Drive straight through the intersection of Pat Bay Hwy (BC-17 S) & Sayward Rd.

Take exit 11 for Royal Oak Dr Turn left onto Royal Oak Dr/BC-17A S at the intersection of BC-17A S and Royal Oak Dr.

Turn left onto Falaise Dr at the intersection of Royal Oak Dr and Falaise Dr.

Turn left onto Falaise Dr at the intersection of Falaise Dr and Falaise Cres Arrive at McCall Gardens Funeral and Cremation Service, 4665 Falaise Dr.

Willingdon Road will be closed between 1:15 p.m. to 2 p.m.

CFB Esquimalt is encouraging anyone who plans to attend to adhere to social distancing protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Hagen, a pilot, was 30 years old. He was born in Nanaimo, but family members said he spent time in many different communities off the coast of B.C., including Ladysmith, Victoria and Quadra Island.

Hagen was born in Nanaimo, but spent time in many different communities off the B.C. coast of B.C., including Ladysmith, Victoria and Quadra Island, relatives said. (Kevin Hagen/Facebook)

He was a graduate of the 848 Royal Roads Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron in Victoria.

Steffen Hagen, his father, previously told CBC News his son was caring and sensitive, and the loss will impact all those who got to know him.

All crew identified

Last week the military said the remains of all six who died in the Cyclone helicopter crash have now been identified.

They include Capt. Maxime Miron-Morin, an air combat systems officer originally from Becancour, Quebec, Sub-Lt. Matthew Pyke, a naval warfare officer originally from Truro, N.S., and Master Cpl. Matthew Cousins, an airborne electronic sensor operator originally from Guelph, Ont.

Clockwise from top left: Hagen, Sub-Lt. Abbigail Cowbrough, Capt. Brenden Ian MacDonald, Master Cpl. Matthew Cousins, Sub-Lt. Matthew Pyke, Capt. Maxime Miron-Morin. (Department of National Defence)

The homecoming for Sub-Lt. Abbigail Cowbrough took place on May 11 and the homecoming for Capt. Brenden MacDonald, Captain Maxime Miron-Morin, Sub-Lt. Matthew Pyke, and Master Cpl. Matthew Cousins was held on June 25, in Halifax.

A Royal Canadian Air Force flight safety investigation into the circumstances of the accident is ongoing. The investigation is currently focused on aircraft systems and human factors as possible causes of the crash.