Kevin Falcon voted as new leader of B.C. Liberal Party

Kevin Falcon is the new leader of the B.C. Liberal Party following days of online voting with around 43,000 party members eligible to vote.

Voting began Thursday in the race between legislature members Michael Lee, Ellis Ross and Renee Merrifield; business leaders Gavin Dew, Val Litwin and Stan Sipos; and Falcon, a former B.C. cabinet minister.

Results were announced at a party convention at the Sheraton Wall Centre in Vancouver Saturday evening.

Falcon won on the fifth ballot, taking just over 52 per cent of the points available.

Kevin Falcon is new BC Liberal leader <a href="https://t.co/3R1r8lMAJx">pic.twitter.com/3R1r8lMAJx</a> —@Meerakati

Ross finished second with almost 34 per cent of the vote and Lee was third, with about 14 per cent.

Litwin, Dew, Merrifield and Sipos were dropped from the field after four ballots.

The 59-year-old Falcon left politics a decade ago to spend more time with his young family and work in the private sector with a Vancouver investment and property development firm.

He held a number of portfolios in cabinet after first being elected in 2001 including transportation, health, finance and deputy premier. Falcon finished second in the 2011 leadership contest, losing to Christy Clark, who served as premier until the party lost power in 2017.

Congratulations to our new leader and the next Premier of British Columbia, Kevin Falcon. <a href="https://t.co/F6AMTiqyDm">pic.twitter.com/F6AMTiqyDm</a> —@bcliberals

The latest leadership race had been focused on charting a new path for the party since Andrew Wilkinson announced his resignation in October 2020, two days after the party had its worst provincial election outcome in decades — winning 28 seats in the B.C. Legislature from the previous 41.

The party gained more than 20,000 new members during the leadership race, for a total of about 43,000, who could vote online or by phone for Wilkinson's replacement.

The voting system awarded points to the candidates based on how those ballots were cast.

Earlier Saturday, a B.C. Supreme Court justice ruled that results could go ahead as planned, following a petition that asked to delay the release of results over concerns about the party's recent audit of new members.