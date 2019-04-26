Ketamine can safely dull pain during ambulance rides, UBC study suggests

A UBC researcher says paramedics should be able to give patients ketamine for acute pain during ambulance rides, following a study that suggests it can be used safely and effectively.

The research, published in the May issue of the Annals of Emergency Medicine, was led by Dr. Gary Andolfatto, an emergency room physician at Lions Gate Hospital and a professor at UBC.

He dreamed up the study after having first-hand experience with serious pain in 2015 when he broke his femur in a bike accident.

"I got in the back of the ambulance and asked, 'So what painkillers do you guys have for me?'" Andolfatto said in a UBC news release. "And the answer was essentially, nothing."

The drive to the hospital took an agonizing 45 minutes.

"That was a 'change the world' moment for me," he said.

The study followed 120 emergency patients suffering from acute pain. All were given nitrous oxide, as is the current practice for primary care paramedics, but half also received ketamine through a nasal spray.

Those who received the ketamine experienced a significant reduction of their pain within 15 minutes. Most experienced mild dizziness and "a feeling of unreality," according to the news release, but reported overall levels of satisfaction.

Most paramedics can't carry ketamine

Ketamine is a fast-acting painkiller and anaesthetic that's often preferred over drugs like morphine because it doesn't affect patients' breathing. It's also popular as an illicit party drug.

Primary care paramedics were given approval to administer ketamine on a trial basis for the study.

Ketamine is already used to control pain by B.C.'s more specialized critical care and advanced care paramedics.

However, primary care paramedics do not normally have access to the drug, as it's a controlled substance.

"Now it's time to allow primary care paramedics to start using it and doing the quality assurance piece to ensure it provides a real benefit, is financially feasible and won't potentially be abused," Andolfatto said.

Preliminary work is underway to update provincial regulations to allow these paramedics to carry ketamine, according to B.C. Emergency Health Services. First, there are some logistical issues to consider, including biometric safes to prevent theft of ketamine.