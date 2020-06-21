Kerrisdale kids illustrate children's book for charity on isolating during COVID-19

A class of Grade 1 and 2 students in Vancouver's Kerrisdale neighbourhood have helped create a children's book about staying home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The book, Why am I Still at home? A curious tale of quarantine, features stories and pictures that take the reader through the joys and challenges for families isolating at home.

Helena McShane, an author and communications manager, says she began writing the story early into her family's self-isolation.

"It came together pretty quickly," said McShane. "You know there's a lot of kind of funny situations in a day that us parents aren't quite used to having, so it was kind of an unstoppable writing project."

McShane says a parent in their children's class suggested they have the kids illustrate the book. It then turned into a project to benefit families across the world affected by COVID-19.

"Raising money for families affected by covid seemed like that one thing that they all wanted to do," said McShane.

"Bored out of her mind" is one of the illustrations in 'Why am I still at home? A curious tale of quarantine.' (Mike/Helena McShane)

Class teacher Mary Loukas helped a dozen children become published illustrators, but said there were challenges.

"They were really frustrated at the beginning, and we talked about that and we said that 'you know bad things will happen in life and good things can come out of it.' And this was definitely a great example of something good coming out of a bad situation."

Sam McShane, 8, is one of the 12 students from the Kerrisdale Elementary School Annex who contributed their drawings to the book.

"I thought like they were joking, but then they weren't so I was really, really, really happy."

The book is available for purchase online, and the class hopes to get hard copies into local bookstores soon.

All the proceeds from sales will go to charities around the world, including Save the Children and Food Banks Canada.