'Have a heart,' Terrace mother pleads with unknown driver who killed her son in crash

Family members of 30-year-old Cameron Kerr, who died in a hit and run last month, are confident someone knows something about his death and they're pleading that witnesses come forward.

"We're hoping that the people that are around these individuals are going to encourage them to actually give more information themselves," said Audrey Kerr, Cameron's mother.

She urged those responsible to "have a heart and turn themselves in."

Seven people were questioned in connection with Cameron's death in November, but no charges have been laid and police don't have anyone in custody.

"You think at some point somebody out of that group would have a conscience or feel guilty enough to break the pact of silence," said Kerr.

Cameron's death shocked the community

Cameron had been walking home from a wake along Highway 16 in the early hours of Nov. 18 when he was struck and killed by a Ford F-350 pickup truck west of Terrace.

He's remembered as heavily involved in the community and someone who enjoyed hunting, kayaking and hiking.

Kerr lived in Terrace, where he was known for his infectious smile. (CBC News)

In the days following his death, tips from the community led to the seizure of two trucks, three trailers and two boats believed to be involved in the hit and run.

"It was actually very, very incredible how many people came forward with information," said Audrey Kerr.

Connection to the Lower Mainland

RCMP Sgt. Shawn McLaughlin said in a press release the fatal hit and run appears to have a connection outside of Terrace.

"The scope of this case extends well beyond the local area and the people with information may be from the Lower Mainland, where investigators are ready to speak with you."

Police say Kerr was walking on the shoulder of Highway 16 between 3 and 7 a.m. on the day he was killed. (Drive BC)

Police said in the days following Cameron's death that it appeared there had been more than one person involved in trying to hide the hit and run.

Soon after, they found a Ford F-350 pickup on Haida Gwaii bearing evidence of the collision, and announced they were confident they had identified the suspect driver.

Audrey Kerr said it's disappointing that there is still nobody in custody for her son's death despite that reassurance from police, and she hopes that will change if witnesses will come forward.

"It's really hard to get in the Christmas spirit, that's for sure," she said.