1 man dead, woman injured after police shooting in Keremeos, B.C.

One man is dead and a woman is severely injured after they were both shot by police in Keremeos, B.C.

RCMP said in a news release that officers from their regional emergency response team tried to arrest the man and woman at around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday for outstanding warrants in the 4100 block of Highway 3, about 100 kilometres south of Kelowna.

Police said the man allegedly produced a weapon and was then shot by the police. The woman was then shot as the situation continued.

The man died at the scene and the woman was taken to hospital in serious condition, the police said.

The RCMP's explosive disposal unit was sent to the scene, which has been cordoned off and secured, due to what police called "potential dangers."

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of British Columbia is now investigating. The office is called to investigate any case where police action or inaction may have contributed to serious harm or death.

The IIO is asking any person with relevant information, dashcam or other video footage of the incident to call its number 1-855-446-8477, or to fill out the online form on the website iiobc.ca.