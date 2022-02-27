1 man dead, another injured in single-vehicle crash near Keremeos
Crash happened just after 4 a.m. Sunday on Hwy 3
A single-vehicle crash on Highway 3 near Keremeos, B.C., left one person dead and another injured on Sunday.
Mounties say the incident occurred just after 4 a.m. PT in an area west of Keremeos near Lawrence Ranch.
The cause of the single-vehicle collision is still unknown, according to police, who were still at the scene as of 2 p.m. PT.
The vehicle's driver, a 32-year-old man, was dead when police arrived. He had been thrown from the vehicle, police said.
The vehicle's passenger, a 38-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Highway 3 was closed for most of Sunday morning due to the incident.
✅ CLEAR - <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy3?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy3</a> The vehicle incident east of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HedleyBC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HedleyBC</a> between Colonial Rd and Ashnola Rd is now clear and the highway is fully open in both directions. Expect some delays to remain due to congestion. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PrincetonBC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PrincetonBC</a>—@DriveBC
