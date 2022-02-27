1 man dead, another injured in single-vehicle crash near Keremeos

A single-vehicle crash on Highway 3 near Keremeos, B.C., left one person dead and another injured on Sunday.

Mounties say the incident occurred just after 4 a.m. PT in an area west of Keremeos near Lawrence Ranch.

The cause of the single-vehicle collision is still unknown, according to police, who were still at the scene as of 2 p.m. PT.

The vehicle's driver, a 32-year-old man, was dead when police arrived. He had been thrown from the vehicle, police said.

The vehicle's passenger, a 38-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Highway 3 was closed for most of Sunday morning due to the incident.