2-time Grey Cup champion Keon Raymond to head up Prince George, B.C., football program

Prince George, B.C.'s nascent football program has recruited a high-profile name to help grow the sport.

Two-time Grey Cup champion f, who played eight seasons with the Calgary Stampeders, is moving to the city in July to take on a role as director of operations for the Prince George Kodiaks Football Club.

The club, which was formed in 2020, is a community-owned training program with several teams for age groups ranging from U-10 to U-23.

In a statement, Kodiaks Football head coach Craig Briere said Raymond will oversee the development of youth training camps, player development and training, as well as the creation of a non-contact league. He also said he hopes to expand the program from Prince George to other northern B.C. communities.

Raymond spent nine years in the CFL, eight with the Calgary Stampeders and played his final season in 2016 split between the Toronto Argonauts and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. During that time, he was part of two championship wins with the Stampeders.