Beloved Gastown boot seller Kenny Grano dead at 80

Kenny Grano, the long-time manager of OK Boot Corral and a fixture in Vancouver's Gastown neighbourhood, has died at age 80.

Grano worked at the boot shop for about 25 years, selling boots to movie stars and cowboys, dealers and debutantes.

He was well-known in the downtown area, where he would often be found sitting outside his store chatting with passersby.

He had a heart attack while walking to work on Wednesday and died on Friday.

"He was kind of like the mayor of Gastown," said his friend, Phil Jonah.

"I've never seen a guy who had so many friends."

'He treated everybody the same'

Friends and family say Grano was a gregarious man who teased those he loved the most and always had treats in his pocket for dogs walking by his store.

Long-time friend Tony Chisholm said Grano was kind to everyone in the neighbourhood no matter their background or income, and that he'd "give the shirt off his back" to anyone who needed a hand.

"He was really part of this community and everybody knew him," said another friend, Neal Hall.

"He treated everybody the same."

Grano had a difficult upbringing, Hall said. When he was nine years old, he was hit by a bus and his parents thought he'd never walk again. But Grano's father persevered to get him care, Hall said.

Neal Hall, a friend of Grano's, said he loved chatting with passersby. (Doug Kerr/CBC)

Started career in country music

His niece, Deborah Grano, said he lived a a fulfilling life after growing up in Thunder Bay, Ont. He was always upbeat, she added. In his younger years, he had been involved in the music industry as a producer and songwriter.

She said she'll miss her uncle "terribly."

"He loved his life," she said.

Friends say country music was Grano's first love, but selling boots was Grano's third act in life.

It was his work in Gastown — and the countless friendly chats he had over coffee in front of the store — that defined him.

Every day, Bill Jones would grab a coffee and spend a couple of hours chatting with Grano.

"He's going to be sorely missed," he said.