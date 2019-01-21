Skip to Main Content
Kenneth Fenton, driver who killed Vancouver Island Mountie, granted day parole
Const. Sarah Beckett was killed in April 2016.

Kenneth Fenton, the drunk driver who killed RCMP Const. Sarah Beckett in 2016, walks into a courtroom in Colwood, B.C., in July 2017. On Monday, he was granted limited day parole to attend a treatment centre in the Fraser Valley. (Megan Thomas/CBC)

The man who killed an RCMP officer in a drunk-driving crash on Vancouver Island in 2016 has been granted day parole.

Kenneth Fenton will have limited day parole to a treatment centre for 70 days. He was sentenced for Const. Sarah Beckett's death in July 2017.

Beckett, 32, was an 11-year veteran of the RCMP and had recently returned from maternity leave after having her second son, when the marked police car she was driving was struck in the Victoria suburb of Langford, B.C., in April 2016.

She was pronounced dead in hospital shortly after the crash.

Fenton had more than 3.5 times the legal limit of alcohol in his system when he hit Beckett's cruiser.

