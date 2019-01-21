The man who killed an RCMP officer in a drunk-driving crash on Vancouver Island in 2016 has been granted day parole.

Kenneth Fenton will have limited day parole to a treatment centre for 70 days. He was sentenced for Const. Sarah Beckett's death in July 2017.

Beckett, 32, was an 11-year veteran of the RCMP and had recently returned from maternity leave after having her second son, when the marked police car she was driving was struck in the Victoria suburb of Langford, B.C., in April 2016.

She was pronounced dead in hospital shortly after the crash.

Fenton had more than 3.5 times the legal limit of alcohol in his system when he hit Beckett's cruiser.

More to come