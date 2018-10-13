Campaign manager personally demands opponents take down misleading tweets

Kennedy Stewart's Vancouver mayoral campaign is making no apologies for trying to remove unproven online claims he's funded by unions.

This week, Stewart's campaign manager Neil Monckton contacted two people who tweeted that public sector unions were directly involved in his election efforts.

One of them was Mike Jagger, an Non-Partisan Association volunteer who recorded a phone call with Monckton and released it online this week.

"When you say that there are organizers paid by unions, working on his campaign, you are libelling him," Monckton says in the recording.

Jagger replies "because you're saying that's untrue?" to which Monckton says, "Mike, I'm not going to f--k around anymore here. Just take it down, or I'm going to have to follow up with a stronger, you know, kind of approach."

Stewart's campaign later released a statement saying, "Monckton repeatedly attempted to contact Mr. Jagger to ask him to remove the factually incorrect information. When Mr. Jagger finally responded with a phone call that he surreptitiously recorded, Mr. Monckton was forceful and clear about the need for Mr. Jagger to remove the tweet.

"It is unacceptable for the NPA to be encouraging the spread of false information during this campaign and we will continue to respond and call out this behaviour."

It is legal in Canada for someone to record a phone call they initiated and release it publicly.

Working, but not working for

Donations from unions and corporations were banned in municipal elections by the provincial government last year.

However, there's nothing preventing third-parties from registering with Elections BC and canvassing on behalf of candidates they favour — provided they stay within expense limits and don't communicate with those candidates.

The Vancouver and District Labour Council is paying four employees to promote the candidates it endorses, including Stewart for mayor and a full slate from various parties for Vancouver city council, school board and park board.

Stewart has repeatedly stated that his campaign is following provincial election laws.

Non-Partisan Association mayoral candidate Ken Sim says the controversy reveals intimidation tactics on the part of Stewart's campaign. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

Friend of Sim

Jagger is a friend and volunteer for Ken Sim, the NPA mayoral candidate who is regularly closest to Stewart in polls for Vancouver's election, set for Oct. 20.

Sim didn't comment on the veracity of Jagger's claims, but said he was disappointed by how Stewart's campaign treated him.

"Kennedy is this person who says he's able to build bridges and get people together, but his campaign manager effectively threatens our volunteers and tries to intimidate and bully him," he said.

Jagger removed the tweet, as did James Wamless, the other person Moncton contacted.

"If I feel someone has said something unfair, I'll just post a comment on their tweet and ask them to address it or discuss. Going to the trouble of looking up my email address and calling me out that way seemed both creepy and ... a bit threatening," Wamless wrote.

"It would seem this approach is about controlling the message and not actually addressing important campaign issues."

Earlier this month, Premier John Horgan said they would not interfere in the middle of a municipal election, but would look at making adjustments to the legislation if it is considered appropriate.

"We're certainly watching the municipal elections campaigns ... let's see how it unfolds and what steps we can or should take once it's concluded," said Horgan.