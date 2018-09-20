Election Cycle: Kennedy Stewart wants a city hall with more 'aggressive' housing policy

Vancouver mayoral hopeful Kennedy Stewart told Stephen Quinn that the city's next council will have to make housing its sole focus.

Every week, until the vote on Oct. 20, Quinn host of The Early Edition, will saddle up for a bike ride with a different mayoral candidate to get to know them and their policies a little better.

For his third ride, Quinn took a ride with independent candidate Kennedy Stewart, who touted his ability to work with political rivals and what he described as an "aggressive" housing plan.

"Everything comes back to housing," Stewart said. "Right now everyone's so stressed out about housing that that's really gotta be the sole focus of the new council."

Watch Stewart and Quinn as they talk about housing and working with a divided council.

Join CBC Radio Early Edition host Stephen Quinn and independent mayoral candidate Kennedy Stewart on a ride through Vancouver's Marpole area. 3:01

