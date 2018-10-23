Kennedy Stewart and Grand Chief Stewart Phillip to speak on Trans Mountain review

Vancouver's mayor-elect and the president of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs are holding a press conference to address the federal review of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project.

Kennedy Stewart and Grand Chief Stewart Phillip are speaking at 10 a.m. PT in downtown Vancouver, along with federal members of Parliament and representatives of the environmental groups Stand.Earth and West Coast Environmental Law.

Last month, the federal government gave the National Energy Board 22 weeks to review the proposed expansion plan to consider the impact on the marine environment, after the Federal Court of Appeal quashed the approval of the $7.4-billion expansion.

The court said not enough attention was paid to how increased tanker traffic off British Columbia's coastline would affect the environment, and said Canada's efforts to meaningfully consult with Indigenous people, as required by law, fell short.

If the project goes ahead, it would nearly triple the flow of oil from Alberta to the coast of B.C.

