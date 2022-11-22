2-way traffic to Tofino set to resume after years of improvement work on Hwy 4
Both lanes at the improved Kennedy Hill section are expected to open in the new year
It's about to get easier to travel by vehicle to the west coast of Vancouver Island, according to the B.C. government.
After more than three years of construction on the Kennedy Hill section of Highway 4, which connects numerous First Nations and the coastal communities of Tofino and Ucluelet to the rest of the island, two-way traffic is expected to flow again in early January.
Highway 4 is the only east-west corridor on Vancouver Island that services the region.
In a news release Tuesday, the province said the project is more than 90 per cent complete and, weather permitting, both lanes will open early in the new year.
Since the project began, rock blasting and construction has forced regular day and nighttime closures.
"This is a major milestone of the project to upgrade the 1.5-kilometre Kennedy Hill section to a safer, more reliable road for residents, tourists and truckers," said the release.
"The road has been straightened and flattened, with better visibility, wider travel lanes and shoulders, and new roadside barriers between the highway and Kennedy Lake."
According to the Ministry of Transportation, when both lanes are open, traffic impacts will be reduced to nighttime closures and minor interruptions during the day toward total project completion by spring.
The price tag for the project is approximately $54 million.
For the latest on highway conditions and road closures province-wide, visit DriveBC.ca.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?