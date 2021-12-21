Drag queen Kendall Gender's legacy of helping others persists despite newfound fame, say her drag daughters

"It was the most incredible experience of my life, also wrapped up into the most stressful experience of my life," says drag queen Kendall Gender of her time on season two of Canada's Drag Race.

The reality show is part of Ru Paul's Drag Race franchise — a show featuring some of the top drag queens in the country competing to be the next drag superstar.

The Vancouver-based performer was one of three drag queens in the finale, making her the first person from British Columbia to get that far in the competition.

"To make it through the whole show was such an accomplishment. I felt very proud of myself," said Gender, whose name is Kenneth Wyse.

It's been two months since the finale of Canada's Drag Race, and even though life has changed for Gender because of exposure from the show, her drag daughters Venus Kunt and Kara Juku say her legacy of helping others persists.

A drag queen who helps someone new to the art of drag pick out their name or helps them get into drag for the first time is known as a drag mother. This creates a "mother-daughter" relationship between the queens where the drag mother mentors the drag daughter through her drag journey.

Gender says she wants to share the feeling she's experienced of being uplifted by her community. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Gender helped Venus Sherwood, who goes by the drag name Venus Kunt, get into drag for the first time five years ago.

Kunt, who's half Black, half white, puts activism at the forefront of her drag and has shown the importance of using drag as a way to uplift others, Gender said.

"I think she just really helps relay the message that ... we're not just performing and we're also helping," Venus said.

In December, Gender hosted an event called Visible, which highlights visible minorities and gives them a space to express themselves through drag and artistry.

Through ticket sales and donations, Gender helped raise $2,000 to donate to the Black and Indigenous self-care and healing fund — an initiative that provides funding for Black and Indigenous people in Metro Vancouver to meet their self-care and healing needs.

At the end of February, Gender will be hosting another Visible event, and says this time it will be to raise money to help a Black trans woman through transition.

"I feel so uplifted in so many ways because of my culture and my community and my identity. I feel it's necessary to find a way to give back," Gender said.

'Being unapologetically me'

Kara Juku is the drag persona of David Nguyen. Juku has been Gender's drag daughter since 2020.

Juku, who is Vietnamese, says they hesitated to incorporate Asian culture into their drag, like performing to a Vietnamese song because the audience may not understand it. But they say Gender encouraged them to embrace their roots.

"She just taught me a lot about being unapologetically me, not worrying about what the crowd or audience thinks," Juku said.

Both Kunt and Juku say it's inspiring to see Gender's dreams come true after working hard as a local performer for years. But they also say despite the newfound fame, Gender remains humble.

"She's still the kind Kendall we all know," Juku said.

