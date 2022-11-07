Ken Sim to be sworn in as mayor of Vancouver

An inauguration ceremony is held for new Vancouver mayor-elect Ken Sim and city councillors elected in October.

Ken Sim is set to be sworn in as the new mayor of Vancouver on Monday at 1:15 p.m. PT.

The 52-year-old businessman will make history by becoming the city's first Chinese Canadian mayor.

His newly formed centre-right ABC Vancouver party won by a commanding margin over incumbent Kennedy Stewart in the municipal elections last month, campaigning on a platform prioritizing public safety and affordability.

It was a redemption victory for Sim, who lost to Stewart by fewer than 1,000 votes in 2018.

The rest of ABC Vancouver's slate dominated the polls, with all of its candidates winning a seat on either council, park board or school board with decisive majorities.

The party promised to hire 100 new police officers and 100 mental health nurses as part of a community approach to policing, while improving the city's permitting process to bolster the city's housing supply sooner.

The full platform was once available to the public online, but was taken down from the party's website last month.

CBC News contacted ABC Vancouver to ask why the platform was removed but has not received a response.