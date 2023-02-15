If you ask Ken Sim to talk about his first 100 days as mayor of Vancouver, one common word keeps coming up.

"It's great," he says.

In his first extended interview with CBC News since he was sworn into office 100 days ago, Sim says the word "great" 11 times — to describe his accomplishments so far, working with the Vancouver Police Department on his 100 new police officers' promise, on what it's like representing the city at events seven days a week, working with the federal government, or even what the word "swagger" means to him.

"I just think confidence, like 'we love wearing the Vancouver brand on our heart and on our sleeve, and it's great,'" he said.

In his answers, Sim acknowledges the challenges Vancouver faces, from affordability to the drug poisoning crisis to concerns around crime and safety.

But the focus isn't on policies or metrics — but on energy and confidence.

"If we create an amazing city where there's a vibe, and there's opportunity, and there are places to live, people can afford to live, and they can actually have an amazing career."

He returns to the "vibe" theme in a question about turning around the Granville strip, home of several stabbings and shootings in the past year.

"It could be a great area where people not only from the Vancouver region but from around the world come. They enjoy Vancouver, and it gives a buzz and a positive vibe."

If former mayor Kennedy Stewart took up the mantle of Vancouver's "lobbyist in chief," it could be argued that Sim is playing the role of officer of vibes: pushing the city and its potential again and again, right down to pointing out his Lululemon shirt and Vessi shoes before the interview begins.

There are strengths to that approach. But it can also lead to questions of accountability.

At his first 'state of the city' address in January, Sim spoke about wanting Vancouver to have a renewed swagger. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Action on promises — and things that weren't promises

Sim and his ABC Vancouver party swept to power in October's elections, marking the first ideological change at city hall since Gregor Robertson and Vision Vancouver replaced Sam Sullivan and the NPA 14 years earlier.

There was a long list of platform promises — 94 of them, to be exact — and only a handful of council meetings have taken place.

However, Sim and his party have moved quickly on many of the most talked about pledges. Staff have been instructed to stop any work exploring a toll for driving into the centre of the city. Some police officers have been brought back into schools, while others will be equipped with body cameras. A set formula for developer levies on new projects has been created, and legalized drinking in parks is set to be expanded.

Funding for 100 new police officers and 100 mental health nurses is only partially in place, but Sim is adamant that the number will grow and the pledge will be completed.

"We've had some pretty beefy things that were significant in our platform that we've pushed," he said.

But some of the things that have attracted the greatest controversy in Sim's mayorship so far are decisions that weren't in the list of 94 priorities: removing the city's renters office, rejecting a $7,500 grant to the Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users, or removing the temporary bike lane in Stanley Park (a pledge made verbally by Sim and other candidates, but not put in ABC's published platform).

"We're looking at addressing issues in real time," said Sim, arguing the VANDU grant and renter office decisions were unplanned amendments by councillors on staff reports that were long scheduled to come at the beginning of ABC's term.

"The city is fluid. If we only deal with the 94 issues over the next four years, other things come up, and we can't have our head in the sand."

Sim has only overseen a handful of full council meetings since becoming mayor, but his ABC councillors have put forward a number of motions to move forward on their election promises. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

'People can't survive on vibes'

There's an inevitable end to any mayor's honeymoon period when the big campaign promises are completed, the novelty of showing up to new events ends, and the unplanned realities of governing start causing real tensions.

Kareem Allam, Sim's campaign manager and former chief of staff, admits Sim hasn't shown the public a focus on the legislative details of overseeing a city quite yet but argues he'll be ready when it comes.

"The first 100 days was about getting the relationships right. The next four years, the details are going to matter immensely," he said, predicting a big test would be overhauling the city's permitting process.

And on those relationships with the province and federal government, he credits Sim's energy and confidence as a big reason why he's had some initial success.

"The thing that's impressed me the most about Ken is the energy and the vigour that he brings to the role of being there. This is a guy that's deeply passionate about his city, and it just exudes from his skin and his aura every single day," he said.

"He brings that natural positive vibe and energy."

His political opponents, not surprisingly, are somewhat more skeptical.

"People can't survive on vibes alone, and I think we should be asking what tangible improvements we're making in the lives of residents," said Coun. Christine Boyle.

"Is housing more affordable and attainable? Are renters more secure? Are fewer people homeless? Are fewer people dying from poison drugs? … pick your metrics, but I think it's really important that we be talking about the tangible ways that we can and should be improving life for residents."

Under Kennedy Stewart, those metrics didn't improve or got worse. It's a big reason Sim is mayor today.

But if those metrics improve, expect him to continue leading with vibes.

"Saturday I was in Chinatown at 9 p.m. on Saturday night, and there was a mother and daughter that were walking on Main Street, and they're looking to grab a drink, and they're from Port Coquitlam," he said when asked what would tell him that crime was going down.

"That was a positive sign … is it where we would love it to be? Absolutely not. But there is activity. So things are changing," he continued.

"We can point to stats, and we will look at the metrics … but it's really the feeling."