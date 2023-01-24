101 days after election, Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim to give first 'State of the City' address

Economic recovery and optimism will be front of mind for Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim as he delivers his first State of the City address to the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade on Tuesday morning.

The annual event will take place 101 days after Sim defeated former mayor Kennedy Stewart in the 2022 municipal election. Mayors typically use the event as a way to highlight key themes for the city government over the next 12 months, and Vancouver Coun. Mike Klassen predicts Sim will be no exception.

"[It will] feed off his enthusiasm for the city, for its potential, for its past, and what we can achieve by collaborating as a council," he told CBC Vancouver's On The Coast.

"I think you're going to hear moving into a new term with a sense of hope and optimism on what we can do as a city together."

The Board of Trade's description of the event says Sim "will present a bold and ambitious vision for the future of Vancouver — one that bolsters the cultural vibrancy and economic prosperity of the City.

"As Vancouver emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a pressing need for a new approach that revitalizes neighbourhoods and creates opportunities for residents and businesses across our City."

Sim's speech will begin at approximately 12:30 p.m.

First steps in charge

In his early days as mayor, Sim and his ABC Party — which received a majority on council, school board and park board — have mostly focused on moving forward on election promises, from starting the process to hire 100 new police officers and nurses, to efforts to support the Chinatown neighbourhood.

At the same time, last week, they received criticism for two actions that weren't in their election platform: eliminating the city's nascent renters' office and rejecting a $7,500 grant to the Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users.

In both cases, the decisions happened after amendments were made on the council floor, which opposition councillors criticized as not allowing for public debate.

"Telegraph your intention beforehand, so the public has an opportunity to reflect on it," argued the Green Party's Pete Fry.

Klassen said that ABC councillors had been in touch with opposition councillors about amendments before meetings and collaboration was a key priority of the ruling majority.

"Previously governments ... wouldn't have brought forward [opposition councillors] in the room to go forward together," he said.

"We are working together closely."