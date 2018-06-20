Supreme Court dismisses appeal in controversial dangerous driving case that sparked debate about law

The Supreme Court of Canada has dismissed an appeal in a controversial case involving a dangerous driver who killed a beloved doctor in 2015 when he sped through a Vancouver intersection.

Ken Chung's silver Audi was going 140 km/h in a 50 km/h zone moments before it slammed into the red Suzuki driven by Dr. Alphonsus Hui, who was making a left-hand turn at the intersection of Oak Street and West 41st Avenue.

Provincial Court judge Gregory Rideout originally found that Chung didn't have what is known in law as the mens rea — or guilty mind — required to find him guilty of dangerous driving causing death.

The decision sparked debate over the law.

The B.C. Court of Appeal overturned the ruling in 2019 and found Chung guilty.

Dr. Alphonsus Hui (far right) poses for a family photo with (from left) daughter Monique, wife Josephine and son Creighton. (Supplied by Monique Hui)

Friday's ruling by Canada's top court does not affect Chung's conviction.

The ruling focused on the question, brought forward by the Crown, of whether Rideout made an error in law.

The Supreme Court ruled that it can only appeal an acquittal on a question of the law alone — not how a judge applied the law.

During the trial, Rideout said evidence showed Chung was going the speed limit before accelerating to 139 km/h just a block before the accident. He didn't run any stop signs. He didn't swerve into oncoming lanes.

WARNING: Graphic video — Dash-cam video shows the moment of impact:

A graphic, 14-second video recorded by a dash cam has sparked a debate about the laws around dangerous driving. 0:16

He said the conditions didn't require additional caution and that Chung was, in fact, braking at the time he entered the intersection.

Rideout ruled those factors illustrated that Chung's actions constituted a momentary lapse and was therefore "insufficient to meet the criminal fault component."

Disturbing dashcam footage of the collision was released by Rideout on application from three media organizations, including the CBC.

Rideout said the case elicited an outpouring of emotion unparalleled in his 13 years on the bench.

After the initial not guilty ruling, an online petition calling for harsher legislation to address repeat excessive speeders garnered tens of thousands of signatures.

Chung was charged with a separate excessive speeding offence nearly two years after he collided with Hui, when police caught him driving a Jaguar at 108 km/h — more than twice the speed limit — on Granville Street.

He was fined $368.