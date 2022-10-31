Kelowna youth advocacy group to open room where child abuse victims can testify remotely

A non-profit organization in Kelowna, B.C., is creating a space within its office where children can provide testimony in court cases related to their abuse in an attempt to reduce the psychological trauma they experience.

Ginny Becker, the executive director of the Child Advocacy Centre (CAC) in Kelowna, says the organization hopes to officially open the space by January 2023.

Becker describes the measure as a "monumental shift" in supporting children who experience abuse and neglect and have to talk about it in a court setting. She says it's not enough to place these children in a room within the courthouse separate from the courtroom where the case is being heard.

"Even with these other rooms available in the courthouse, you don't remove the risk that children will run into their alleged offender — and the stress that is associated with that is significant," she told host Chris Walker on CBC's Daybreak South.

Becker adds a similar service is already available in other provinces.

She says her organization has partnered with the Central Okanagan Elizabeth Fry Society (COEFS), a non-profit that supports victims of domestic and sexual violence, to test whether the remote testimony room works.

"Courthouses weren't really built with kids in mind," said Chantelle Kellerman, who works with COEFS's victim services, in a written statement. "The opportunity for children to apply to testify offsite in a child-centric location where they are surrounded with support is game-changing."

Becker says the B.C. Prosecution Service supports the initiative.

She also says CAC branches in Kamloops and Vancouver are also considering launching a remote testimony room outside the courthouse for children, but there is no timeline for the project in those two locations.