A semi-truck crashed into this Kelowna, B.C., home. A month later, it was ransacked

Still reeling from a recent incident in which a semi-truck crashed into their Kelowna, B.C., townhouse, Samer Shehadeh and his family are facing another series of devastating incidents to their home.

Around 5:30 a.m. on Monday, the RCMP in the Central Okanagan city received reports of a break-in and theft at Shehadeh's residence, on the junction of Gordon Drive and Cameron Avenue. A vehicle and credit cards were stolen from the property, and police arrested two suspects.

However, another break-in occurred later that evening, around 10:30 p.m. This time all their personal belongings, except for some clothing and pantry items, were stolen. Police have not made arrests in relation to the second incident, and it is unclear whether the two are connected.

Shehadeh and his family have been temporarily living elsewhere after their house was damaged from the April 11 crash.

A truck hauling an empty flatbed trailer crashed into the corner of their townhouse, destroying the staircase. Firefighters had to use a ladder to rescue his mother-in-law and toddler from the second-floor bedroom through a balcony. No injuries were reported.

Since then, Shehadeh has hired security guards to monitor the property — who failed to fulfil their duties, he said.

"The guards were sitting in the car and not doing patrols," he said.

'The looter wreaked havoc'

Investigations on the crash are ongoing, with the truck still embedded in the residence and structural engineers working to safely remove it.

But Shehadeh says he considers the break-ins more traumatizing.

Two of the suspects arrested posed as construction workers to deceive the security guards on duty, he said.

Structural engineers are still working to safely remove the semi-truck from the townhouse. (Brady Strachan/CBC)

Shehadeh shared his frustration on a GoFundMe page, which he launched to raise funds for repairs to their home.

"The looters wreaked havoc on our garage and upper floors, stealing numerous valuable items in the process. It even appeared as though they had been taking their time and relaxing in our home, with open drinks left behind as evidence," he wrote.

Trudy Scott, owner of Kalamalka Security, told CBC News her staff were not allowed into the home or behind the fenced area surrounding the site, and had no way of knowing a break-in had occurred.

Scott added her employees later encountered the alleged thieves and immediately called 911, leading to their arrests.

Police say the suspects, who are age 36 and 45 and were known to the police, face several charges including break-and-enter, fraudulent use of a credit card, and failure to comply with a release order.

They are scheduled to appear in provincial court in Kelowna on May 9 afternoon. Police are still investigating the second break-in.